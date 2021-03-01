Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla’s Nati Dance Is Too Adorable To Miss, See Video

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is still on a celebratory spree after emerging victorious in the popular reality show. The actor has been sharing some joyful posts on her social media handle wherein she can be seen celebrating her success along with her husband Abhinav Shukla and some of her industry friends. Recently Rubina went on to share a video wherein she along with Abhinav can be seen performing the 'Nati' dance which is the traditional dance form of Himachal Pradesh.

It is not a hidden fact that Rubina Dilaik is one celeb who is truly proud of her roots. The actor hails from Chopal, which is a town in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Rubina has time and again embraced her Pahadi culture during her stint on Bigg Boss 14 too. Hence it was not a surprise that the Choti Bahu actor along with her husband danced their hearts out in this latest video.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Calls Jasmin Bhasin 'A Beautiful Lady' In Her Chat Session

Talking about the video, Rubina Dilaik can be seen opting for an elegant black maxi dress adorned with a waist belt for her traditional 'Nati' dance. Her husband Abhinav can be seen sporting a grey tee and blue shorts. The couple looks extremely endearing while pulling off the dance performance. The two can be seen presumably dancing in a track from Himachal Pradesh. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

Apart from that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently turned host for Annuji who is a Guru Ma from the Kinner Samaj. The couple could be seen seeking blessings from Annuji in the latest video shared by Rubina. Not only that, but the actor also mentioned that the Guru Ma has also been an active member of her popular show, Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki which was based on the empowerment of the transgender community and Rubina had essayed the role of a transgender woman in the same. Rubina also mentioned in the caption of her post that Annuji especially wanted to meet her husband Abhinav who was also a co-contestant in Bigg Boss 14 since Annuji considers the latter a good man. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Also Read: Aly Goni On His Equation With Rubina Dilaik: Our Friendship Is Beautiful