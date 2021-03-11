Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Reunite With Sara Gurpal And Shehzad Deol, See Pic

Bigg Boss 14 might be over but some of the contestants are in the mood for some fun-filled reunions and get-togethers with their other co-contestants. The same can be said for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla. The two recently had a joyful reunion with their co-contestants from the show, Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol.

Rubina Dilaik also took to her social media handle to share a lovely picture from their meeting. The picture has Rubina posing along with Abhinav Shukla, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol and stylist Ashna Makhijani. The picture screams of fun and Rubina captioned the same using a red heart and a kiss emoji. The picture has Abhinav and Shehzad opt for casual black attire. Sara can be seen looking pretty in a white top and a pink skirt. Rubina can be seen opting for a geeky look wherein she has opted for a loose printed green top with which she has opted for her spectacles. Take a look at the picture.

Sara Gurpal also shared a fun video on her social media handle from their reunion. The video has her trying Snapchat's dog filter with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Abhinav's reaction to the same will leave you in splits. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently sent their fans into a frenzy as they announced their upcoming music video by Neha Kakkar. The song is titled 'Marjaneya' and the couple's look from the same further increased the anticipation around the song. Talking about the same, Abhinav can be seen looking handsome in beachy attire. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor has opted for a blue floral-printed t-shirt which he has paired up with white shorts and a hat. Rubina on the other hand can be seen looking super stunning in an orange blouse which she has paired with a dhoti like skirt. The actor who is often called a 'Boss Lady' by her fans, has opted for a waist pin in her look which has 'Boss' written on it. The Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor has further paired up her look with a curly hairdo and some necklaces. Rubina can be seen holding Abhinav's chin and the two pose with a goofy expression. The couple can be seen standing against the backdrop of a swimming pool in the poster which seems to be the main setting of the song. Take a look at the same.

