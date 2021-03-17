Marjaneya New Poster: Neha Kakkar-Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s Trio Is A Visual Delight

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had sent their fans into a frenzy when they had announced their upcoming music video. The couple will be seen in the music video, 'Marjaneya' by Neha Kakkar. Now, Neha has shared yet another poster of the same raising the excitement further amidst the 'RubiNav' fans. The track will be releasing tomorrow at 11 am.

Talking about the same, Neha Kakkar took to her social media handle to share the new poster of the song, 'Marjaneya'. Talking about the same, it has Neha looking at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in a goofy manner. Abhinav on the other hand can be seen scaring Rubina by making a frightening expression.

Neha Kakkar looks lovely in a colourful dress with balloon sleeves which she has paired up with orange heels. Abhinav Shukla can be seen looking dapper in a black t-shirt which he has paired up with a red jacket and jeans. Rubina Dilaik makes a stunning sight in a deep purple pantsuit with dramatic sleeves.

Neha Kakkar also shared another picture wherein she can be seen pointing out towards Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's banter. The trio can be seen posing amidst the backdrop of a swimming pool. Take a look at the delightful poster of 'Marjaneya'.

Talking about the music video, the music of the same has been composed by Rajat Nagpal while the lyrics have been penned by Babbu. The music video has been helmed by Rajan Bir. The track will mark Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's first collaboration for a music video.

The couple has been sharing some lovely posters of the song earlier, much to the happiness of their fans. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently also shared some excerpts about the song in an Instagram live session with their fans. Rubina said that she knows Neha Kakkar for the last 9 to 10 years and hinted that their upcoming track, 'Marjaneya' will be nothing less than a visual delight for their fans.

Apart from that, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also revealed that their track will have a fun hook step which all their fans have to recreate too. Meanwhile, Rubina will also be seen in another romantic music video by Asees Kaur opposite Paras Chhabra. The Bigg Boss 14 winner will also be making an appearance again in her popular show, Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki.