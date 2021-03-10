Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla ‘s Marjaneya Poster Will Make You Excited For Their Music Video

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had sent their fans into a frenzy yesterday when they had announced a 'surprise' for them. The couple did not disappoint their fans and soon, revealed the poster for their upcoming music video titled 'Marjaneya'. The two are all set to spill their 'Rubinav' magic in the song which will be crooned by Neha Kakkar.

Talking about the first look of the music video, Abhinav Shukla can be seen looking dapper in a beachy attire. The actor has opted for a blue floral-printed t-shirt which he has paired up with white shorts and a hat. Rubina Dilaik can be seen looking super stunning in an orange blouse which she has paired with a dhoti like skirt. The actor has opted for a waist pin which has 'Boss' written on it. The Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor has opted for a curly hairdo and some necklaces. She can be seen holding Abhinav's chin and the two pose with a goofy expression. The couple can be seen standing against the backdrop of a swimming pool which seems to be the main setting of the song. Take a look at the same.

Talking about 'Marjaneya', it will mark the first music video of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. While the track will be crooned by Neha Kakkar, the music will be composed by Rajat Nagpal. The lyrics of the same has been penned by Babbu and the music video has been helmed by Rajan Bir. The track is slated to release on March 18, 2021. The couple has started shooting for the same in Chandigarh.

Apart from this, Rubina Dilaik will also be seen in a romantic music video alongside Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. She had been shooting for the same and fans had also been treated to some BTS pictures and videos. The track will be crooned by Asees Kaur. The fans of the Bigg Boss 14 winner are surely in for a treat with her two music videos soon up for the release. Rubina had emerged victorious in Bigg Boss 14, taking home the trophy, defeating singer Rahul Vaidya who had become the first runner-up.

