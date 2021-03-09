Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla To Star In A Music Video By Neha Kakkar? Read On

It looks like there is delightful news for all the 'RubiNav' fans out there. Yes, you heard that right, according to the latest developments surrounding their new project, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla may soon star together in a music video by Neha Kakkar. The two have teased their fans with a special announcement at 5 pm today which has inevitably kept everyone on their toes.

Talking about the same, Rubina Dilaik shared a post on her Instagram story which was initially shared by her husband Abhinav Shukla. The post read as, "Today 5 pm Surprise". Not only this, but the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor also tagged Raghav Sharma and Anshul Garg of Desi Music Factory in the same. It is not a hidden fact that the music label has churned out hit tracks from Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar in the past. The two have also started shooting for the song in Chandigarh. It seems that this will be nothing less than a visual delight for all their die-hard fans. Take a look at their post.

Meanwhile, apart from this upcoming music video with Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik will also be seen in another romantic music video opposite Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. The track has been crooned by the talented Asees Kaur and it is touted to be a romantic number. The actor had also been shooting for the same and fans have been treated to some BTS pictures and videos from the song. Interestingly, Paras had also entered the Bigg Boss 14 house a few days before the finale. The actor had declared Rubina as the winner of the Ticket To The Finale task, much to the happiness of her fans. It will be interesting to see how their chemistry unfolds in the new song.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik Reveals Real Reason Behind Her Not Greeting The Paparazzi, See Video

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had also appeared in a commercial of hair oil recently. The fans were in awe of their endearing chemistry with each other in the same. This has indeed further raised the excitement to see the couple in their upcoming music video.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant On Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla: They Are Only Close Because Of Me