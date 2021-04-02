Galat Song Poster: Rubina Dilaik And Paras Chhabra’s First Look Is Intriguing

Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra had sent their fans into a frenzy when they had announced their collaboration for a music video. The two also shared some BTS pictures and videos while shooting for the same. It seems now that the wait is finally over for their fans as the first look of the song titled 'Galat' is finally out.

Talking about the first look, Rubina and Paras presumably play a couple whose relationship has gone sour. The Bigg Boss 14 winner can be seen sporting an intense and miffed expression. While Paras can be seen giving out a smirk in the poster which hints that his character may have shades of grey. The intriguing poster of 'Galat' has further raised the anticipation surrounding the song. Take a look at the same that was shared by Rubina on her social media handle.

Talking about the song, it has been crooned by Asees Kaur. The music has been composed by Vikas while the lyrics have been penned by Raj Fatehpur. The music video has been helmed by Tru Makers. The track 'Galat' will be releasing on April 6, 2021, at 11 am. The teaser of the song will be released tomorrow.

Earlier Paras and Rubina had also asked their fans to guess the name of their song. Their fans had managed to guess the name of the song correctly. Earlier Rubina Dilaik had also shared a BTS picture from the sets of 'Galat'. The picture had her and Paras looking at one of their shots in the camera from the song. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor looked pretty in a sleeveless white top that she matched up with a floral printed blue skirt. She could be seen sporting curly hair with the look. By the looks of it, Rubina might be flaunting some truly lovely looks in the song. Fans are also eager to witness the chemistry between Rubina and Paras. Take a look at the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Paras Chhabra was also seen in another music video titled 'Rang Lageya' opposite his close friend Mahira Sharma. While Rubina was recently seen alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla in Neha Kakkar's song 'Marjaneya'. She has also made a comeback in her popular show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

