Rubina Dilaik Shares An Endearing Pic With Sister Jyotika Dilaik As They Recover From COVID-19 Together

Rubina Dilaik is currently battling COVID-19 at her hometown in Shimla. The actress is making a speedy recovery and had also updated her fans about her health. However, her sister Jyotika Dilaik has also tested positive for the virus. Rubina took to her social media handle to share a post with her sister recently that will prove that both the sisters are indeed battling the virus in the most positive manner.

Talking about the same, same, Rubina shared a picture with Jyotika wherein they can be seen lying on a bed facing a picturesque view from their place. The bed can be seen covered by what seems like a curtain. The siblings can be seen sporting a vivacious smile for the camera. The Bigg Boss 14 winner can be seen sporting a black printed tee and pink pants.

Rubina captioned the same stating, "Sisters who quarantine together, heal together." Her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu and singer Asees Kaur who had crooned Rubina's hit track 'Galat' showered some love on the post. Take a look at the post shared by the actress.

Meanwhile, Rubina had earlier shared a video on her social media account wherein she had updated her fans about her recovery from the virus. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress had said in the same that she has recovered 70 per cent. The actress offered her gratitude to her fans for their prayers and wishes for her speedy recovery.

The Choti Bahu actress also added that she saw the love that her fans showered on her on social media. She further credited her fans' prayers for her quick recovery. Furthermore, Rubina thanked her parents, friends and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, for taking care of her and checking up on her during this phase. Take a look at her video.

Apart from that, Rubina Dilaik also shared an adorable video wherein she can be seen enjoying some cherries. She can also be seen applying the natural red colour emerging from the cherries to her lips. The track 'Tum Mile' could be seen playing in the backdrop of the same. Take a look at the lovely video.