Rubina Dilaik & Cezanne Khan's Show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki To Go Off-Air, Courtesy Bigg Boss 15?

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is one of the popular shows on Colors TV. The show, which premiered in 2016, featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena and Kamya Panjabi in the lead roles. However, in November 2019, Vivian quit the show while Rubina exited as the show took a leap in 2020. Post her Bigg Boss 14 win, Rubina made a damakedar entry and Cezanne Khan joined her. The show also stars Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal in the lead roles. As per the latest report, it is being said that Shakti is under the scanner along with Udaariyan and both the shows might go off-air to make way for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15.

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "After Namak Issk Ka, Shakti might go off air making way for the reality show. Although no official announcement has been made to the team, buzz is strong on the sets among actors." However, there is no confirmation about the same.

As we revealed earlier, Bigg Boss, this time is going to be 'Bigger' as the show will be aired on OTT platform (VOOT) six weeks before it is premiered on TV. The makers had recently released a promo, in which Salman revealed that the show will be so crazy and over-the-top that it will be banned on TV. Bigg Boss OTT will not be hosted by Salman and it is being said that several celebrities like Rohit Shetty, Karan Wahi, Sidharth Shukla and Maniesh Paul have been approached. Also, the one which will be aired on OTT will apparently have only commoners.

Bigg Boss OTT: Salman Khan Gives Eid Treat To Fans As Makers Unveil The First Promo Of Bigg Boss 15

Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill To Feature In Film Silsila SidNaaz Ka; Here's When & Where It Will Premiere

From Bigg Boss OTT commoners will apparently be selected, who will enter the Bigg Boss 15 house along with other celebrities which will be hosted by Salman.