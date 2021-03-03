Rubina Dilaik Clarifies Her Comment, 'Jasmin Ke Ghar Kaun Jayega', Watch Video

It is not a hidden fact that celebrities often come under the scanner for the smallest of reasons. The same can be said for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik who had recently faced the brunt of Jasmin Bhasin's fans over a comment passed by her at Rahul Mahajan's party. Now, Rubina has clarified the actual context behind the comment.

For the unversed, it all started after some of Jasmin Bhasin's fans heard Rubina Dilaik saying, 'Jasmin Ke Ghar Kaun Jayega' in Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina's Instagram story. Miffed with her comment, the fans soon started trending, Jasmin Ke Ghar Hum Jayenge on Twitter. However, in her latest interview with Red FM India, the Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor revealed the actual context with which the comment was made. Rubina said that during that moment, Rahul had asked her if she would be visiting Jasmin's house too since the two live in the same building. To this, Rubina had replied saying, "Jasmin Ke Ghar Kaun Jayega?" which was a basic reply to his question. The actor added saying that hearing only that specific part of her comment, people were quick to jump to conclusions that she is acting pricey and trying to mock Jasmin.

Rubina Dilaik further added that she was surprised to see the trend from Jasmin Bhasin's fans when they did not even know the actual context behind her comment. The Choti Bahu actor said that people are quick to judge you but that she had a very clear intention behind her comment. However, the actor went on to say that these small things do not matter to her as people are bound to say many things. The actor can be further seen having a hearty laugh over the same. Take a look at the video.

After Jasmin Bhasin's fans started trending, 'Jasmin Ke Ghar Hum Jayenge' over Rubina Dilaik's comment, the latter's fans were also quick to defend her on the same. Rubina's fans soon started trending, 'Stop Being Jealous Of Rubina' taking a jibe on Jasmin as well as her fans. Earlier, Jasmin had also shared a tweet on her social media handle for her fans to let go of negativity.

