Rubina Dilaik Dazzles In Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s New Promo; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is back on the sets of her popular show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The brand-new promo of the show featuring Rubina is out, and fans can't stop gushing over her beautiful look. In the promo, Rubina is looking gorgeous in a red and white saree and dancing in front of a temple.

In the short video, Rubina Dilaik says 'I am coming back.' However, the reports suggest that she will not be for too many episodes in the show. Notably, if the TRPs of the show goes up, makers might extend Rubina's stint in the show. For the unversed, Rubina started Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in 2016 with Vivian Dsena. After portraying transgender for 4 years, the actress quit the show in January 2020.

Apart from Rubina, Vivian had also said goodbye to the show in 2019, as he was not comfortable playing a father on-screen. Now, after Bigg Boss 14, makers think that Rubina Diliak's entry might help the show to get more TRPs. A few days ago, the Chotti Bahu actress had shared a couple of post from the sets of the show on Instagram. She captioned it as "Reviving" and "Reinventing" respectively.

In the statement about her return to the show, Rubina Dilaik said, "Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show."

Currently, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki features Simba Nagpal, Mehreen Mazda, Jigyasa Singh in the lead roles while Kamya Punjabi and others play supporting roles. Coming back to Rubina Dilaik, she has also featured in Neha Kakkar's new music video 'Marjaneya' with actor-husband Abhinav Shukla.

Also Read : Naagin 6: Has Ekta Kapoor Approached Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik For The Supernatural Show?

Also Read : Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Rubina Dilaik To Make A Comeback After Vivian Dsena Refused To Comply