Bigg Boss 14: Winner Rubina Dilaik Expresses Gratitude To Her Fans, Says 'It Was Possible Because Of My Fans'

The show, Bigg Boss 14's grand finale on February 21, 2021, saw TV actor Rubina Dilaik being crowned as the winner and taking the trophy home. The contestant was one of the most promising contenders of the show and had amassed a massive fan-following with her stint on the show. Now, the actor has taken to her social media to express her gratitude to all her fans for helping her emerge as the winner.

Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle to share a beautiful picture of her holding the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. She can be seen flashing her ecstatic 'winner' smile while doing the same. The Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor captioned the same stating, "This was only and only possible because of my FANS, thank you thank you." Take a look at the post shared by Rubina.

This was only and ony possible because of my FANS..... thank you thank you 😘😘🙏🏼😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/CfNFUk603m — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) February 21, 2021

Apart from that, Rubina Dilaik also came live on her Instagram handle right after winning the coveted title. The actor had thanked her fans who voted for her along with the host, Salman Khan and the makers of the show. Her fans too started trending 'Historic Winner Rubina' soon after she was declared the winner of the show. The contestant was flooded with congratulatory messages from Ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Guauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Rashami Desai and others.

Rubina Dilaik defeated singer Rahul Vaidya who ended up being the first runner-up. Nikki Tamboli went on to become the second runner-up while Aly Goni was in the fourth position. Rakhi Sawant chose to take Rs. 14 lakh and quit the show. Talking about her journey on the show, Rubina had entered the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The couple who were on the verge of separation in November last year has credited the show for helping them give their marriage a second chance. The actor garnered a lot of love for her opinionated and strong conduct on the show. Apart from that, her friendship with Nikki Tamboli and fights with Rahul Vaidya also grabbed several eyeballs from the viewers.