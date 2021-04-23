    For Quick Alerts
      Rubina Dilaik’s Latest Reel On Her Song Galat Will Leave You In Splits

      Rubina Dilaik's latest song 'Galat' has been garnering a lot of praises from the masses. Many of her fans have also been making videos on the song. Now Rubina has taken to her social media handle to share a hilarious Instagram reel on the song.

      Talking about the same, Rubina shared a reel wherein she can be seen enjoying a tasty meal. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Eshaas Ki actor can be seen in a sheer black top that she has paired up with a purple jacket while flaunting her flawless skin. The video further sees someone taking a spoonful of food from her plate once or twice to which her expression turns to that of distress. The person taking her food may presumably be her husband Abhinav Shukla. The actor perfectly depicts the plight of someone who does not like to share her food and may appear relatable to many food lovers.

      Rubina captioned the same stating, "Who else doesn't like sharing food? Me." Her 'Galat' singer Asees Kaur also left some laughter emojis on the post and stated her similar state of mind with the video. Take a look at the same.

      Meanwhile, Rubina had recently set the internet on fire with her latest dance reel. The Bigg Boss 14 winner took up the 'In A Club' challenge as she showcased some stunning moves in the track 'In A Club' by Volac, Illusionize and Andre Longo. The actor could be seen sporting a black top that she paired with a multi-coloured jacket and pants with her hair tied to a neat bun. Asees along with Rubina's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Rahul Mahajan and Jaan Kumar Sanu sent some love to her under the post. Take a look at the same.

      Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik starred alongside Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra in the track 'Galat.' The song has crossed more than 45 million views on Youtube. The actor was also seen alongside her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla on the song 'Marjaneya' that was crooned by Neha Kakkar. Her second stint on her show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is also garnering loads of love from the masses.

      Story first published: Friday, April 23, 2021, 17:03 [IST]
