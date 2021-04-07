Rubina Dilaik-Paras Chhabra's Galat Crosses More Than A Million Views In Just 5 Hours; Trends At 1 On YouTube

Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra's music video Galat was released yesterday (April 6, 2021). Not just Rubina and Paras' acting, but fans loved the song, which is crooned by Asees Kaur. The music of the song is composed by Vikas while the lyrics are penned by Raj Fatehpur. The song crossed more than a million views in just five hours of its release. In the song, Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra are newlyweds and the former gets to know that Paras is cheating on her. She is shattered to know that he faked his love for her for money.

When released, the song was trending at number 1 on YouTube. Rubina had thanked fans by tweeting, "We are number 1 and its just bcoz of you ALL 😘😘😘... thank you #Galat."

Galat was also trending on Twitter. Here's what the netizens have to say about the song!

@Akasshngupta: Powerful acting by Rubina, Amazing singing by Asees & Paras absolutely justifying the role👌.

#The_Deepika_: Epitome of beauty..❤️❤️ @RubiDilaik just loved the song💕💕 I'm so proud of u Bosslady🔥.

@Piyush: After Listening #GalatOutNow on loop, I can say It's a MV without errors.

Amazing Lyrics wid Voice of @AseesKaur, Perfect direction nd Brilliant performance by @RubiDilaik and @paras_chhabra. A Blockbuster for Sure. Go n watch it.

@RubinaDialaik_: The way she was broken But chose to give him back. What a strong woman @RubiDilaik looks like in this!!#GalatOutNow.

