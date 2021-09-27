Rubina Dilaik Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Hubby Abhinav Shukla; Says ‘Happy Birthday My Sunshine’

Actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla turned 39 today (September 27, 2021), and on this special occasion, the actor will be celebrating his birthday with his dear wife Rubina Dilaik. The Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of amazing pictures of her lovely husband.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner penned a sweet birthday wish for her husband Abhinav Shukla. She captioned the photo as, "You have defined the true meaning of a Gentleman ! Your learning zeal in life , your way of living simply, protecting your loved ones, helping others and so much more that every-time I see a new YOU , I grow (not fall) in Love over and over again! Thank you for Being You , and This YOU is worth celebrating not just once a year but every day .... Happy Birthday my Sunshine @ashukla09 ♥️."

In the above pictures, Abhinav and Rubina are looking amazing together. In one of the pictures, the birthday boy can be seen writing something on paper. For the unversed, he is known for his intelligence and putting some intellectual thoughts. He was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was won by Arjun Bijlani.

For the unversed, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik had filed a divorce and they were in a separation period when they had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. The couple came close to each other and resolved their marital issues inside the show. Coming back to Abhinav Shukla's birthday, celebs like Jaan Kumar Sanu, Arjun Bijlani and others too wished Abhinav on social media. Have a look-

Talking about Abhinav Shukla's career, he has acted in several TV shows like Chotti Bahu, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Hitler Didi, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and so on. He was also a part of films like Aksar 2, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and Luka Chuppi.