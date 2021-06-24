Rubina Dilaik Raises Funds For LGBTQIA+ Community By Auctioning Her Bigg Boss 14’s Entry And Finale Gowns

Pride Month is currently going on in the world and many people are creating awareness about same-sex relationships. Rubina Dilaik, who herself played the role of a transgender woman in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has taken an initiative to raise funds for the LGBTQIA+ community. Notably, the actress will be raising funds for the community by auctioning her two gowns that she wore in the Bigg Boss 14's grand premiere and finale.

Well, the news must have made Rubina Dilaik fans happy as her lovely gesture towards homosexual people is commendable. While sharing her thoughts about the same, the Bigg Boss 14 winner told Spotboye, "The day I won, it just suddenly struck me that I wanted to auction my gown- my entry gown to the Bigg Boss house and also the gown which I wore on the finale day. I wanted to raise funds for the NGOs and charities whose cause I can associate with. So this idea struck me the day I lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. I don't know why, but it did."

Rubina further stated that the fundraiser will happen by the end of June 2021 in a systematic manner. The actress revealed that she hasn't received any direct calls from people so far. Kudos to Rubina Dilaik for her philanthropic work during Pride Month.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes TV, Rubina Dilaik had expressed her desire to attend the pride parade in Mumbai next year. Meanwhile, the actress recently celebrated her wedding anniversary and missed her husband Abhinav Shukla as he was in Cape Town for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Let us tell you, the actor has returned from Cape Town and will be quarantined in a hotel for seven days.