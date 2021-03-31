Rubina Dilaik Responds To Speculation Around Her Participation In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Rubina Dilaik, who recently lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, has announced that she is returning to her hit show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. While fans await her return to the small screen, rumours have been floating around the actress' participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

However, in a recently conducted live session on Instagram, Rubina cleared the air about the speculation of her signing the stunt-based reality show. When one of her fans inquired about her being a part of the show, Rubina replied, "Not this year maybe because I have taken up Shakti and I will give my full 'jee jaan’ to the show. Rest, let’s keep it a surprise because I love surprising my fans."

For the unversed, Rubina also answered questions asked by her fans about her re-entry in Shakti. Apart from featuring on the popular show, Rubina recently starred in Neha Kakkar’s song 'Marjaneya’ with husband and actor Abhinav Shukla. She will be seen in another music video alongside Paras Chabbra very soon. The song has been sung by Asees Kaur and is produced by Vyrl Originals.

Earlier in an interview with BT, Rubina spoke about her return to Shakti and said, "Now I have something exactly the way I had envisaged. That time around, the concentration was perhaps on the big leap they were taking. Jis soch ko lekar I had left the show, ussi soch ko respect karte the makers have got me back. I am very excited about my return. I have adopted my baby again. And let me tell you that it's not just for 3/4 episodes; it's going to be sufficiently long."

Meanwhile, Colors' popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with the 11th season. The Rohit Shetty-hosted new season has been in the news for its interesting line-up of contestants. As per Spotboye report, Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan, Naagin's Arjun Bijlani and Ace of Space's Varun Sood are among the confirmed contestants.

