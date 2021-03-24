Rubina Dilaik Reveals How Her Relationship With Abhinav Shukla Has Improved Post Bigg Boss

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the cutest couples in the television industry. They are lovingly called Rubinav by their fans. During her stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rubina surprised fans by revealing that they were on verge of divorce. But the two came closer during their journey in the Bigg Boss house and now they are going stronger as a couple.

In an interview with TOI, the actress revealed that they realised in the Bigg Boss house what lacked in their relationship and they are working on it.

The actress said, "Clear communication is paramount for any relationship to become stronger. We found out in the BB house that we lacked communication and what our weak point was. Now we are realising how well we have started to communicate with each other. Abhinav and I are very different when it comes to our love language and personalities. He likes to make things and cook for me once in a while. He knows what I like to eat and makes beautifully crafted candles to decorate the table. That's how he is. On the other hand, my idea of showering him with love is by giving him surprises and planning vacations."

The Shakti actress further added that she has realised that she has to understand his language of love if she has to show how much she loves him. She added that instead of planning for exotic vacation, she has to make something for him that will make him happy.

Rubina said, "I have realised that if I want to show how much I love him, I should try to understand his language of love. Like making something for him that will make him happy instead of planning a surprise trip to an exotic location. We have understood that difference. We still fight on the same things, bas unko settle karne ke tareeke alag ho gaye hain. Abhi communication skills improve ho gaye hain. So, while earlier, we would fight and not talk to each other for a day or two, now, we resolve it and call a truce in a couple of hours. There is more respect than love in our relationship. Love grows every day, and you can't quantify it. Respect has been the foundation of our relationship, and that's how it has always been."

