Rubina Dilaik Revealed She Felt ‘Abandoned’ Due To Aly Goni In Her Chat Session

Rubina Dilaik is basking in her success as she emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 on February 21, 2021. The actor has credited her fans hugely for her victory and she also went on to conduct a chat session with them on her Twitter handle. Needless to say, fans flooded her with several questions regarding her stint on the show as well as her personal life or future plans. While the actor went on to answer most of their questions, one answer of hers to a question stood out the most which were related to Aly Goni.

One of the netizens asked Rubina Dilaik if she came to know about Aly Goni's statement inside the Bigg Boss 14 house which was made after Abhinav Shukla's eviction. For the unversed, while Abhinav was leaving the house, Rubina was crying inconsolably for him after which she was consoled by Aly Goni. However, later Aly was seen revealing to Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Toshi Sabri that he did not let Rubina cry and separated her from Abhinav as he did not want her to get sympathy votes for the same. This comment of Aly also created a huge uproar amongst Rubina's fans. Now, the Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor revealed that she has heard about the same after coming out of the house.

Rubina Dilaik revealed answering the question that she sadly got to know about the same after coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. She also used #abandoned in her reply, presumably conveying her state of mind. Take a look at the tweet.

Sadly yes 😷 , got to know when I came out of the house #abandoned https://t.co/3Pf1tCXrjj — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) February 24, 2021

Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni had developed a strong bond during the last sphere of the show. The two had also confessed that their equation was sibling-like. However, we wonder what Aly has to say about Rubina's latest confession in his statement. Apart from this, the Choti Bahu actor also answered several other questions during her fun chat session on Twitter. The actor said that she is missing Bigg Boss' voice the most ever since leaving the house. She also hinted that she may be back on the TV screen too in the form of a project, much to the happiness of her fans.

