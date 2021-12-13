Rubina Dilaik Reveals She Had Cried In Bathroom After Losing An Award For Chhoti Bahu

Rubina Dilaik is one of the finest actresses that we have in the Indian TV industry. The Bigg Boss 14 winner is now all set to feature in a Bollywood film, Ardh opposite Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. The film is being helmed by Palash Muchhal. Ever since the news came out, Rubi fans are very excited to see her on the big screen.

Rubina Dilaik made her debut on television with the ZEE TV show, Chotti Bahu. The actress was seen opposite Avinash Sachdev, with whom she was in a relationship earlier. Chotti Bahu gave her recognition and she was praised by all for her performance in the show. At that time, Rubina Dilaik was expecting to win the best actor award at a prestigious award ceremony. However, she lost it and had a major breakdown. After her defeat, the diva mentioned that she would never attend other award shows.

While recalling the incident, Rubina Dilaik told Bollywood Bubble, "I was sitting, and the name was announced, and I could not control myself. From that front row, I ran to the bathroom and cried. I cried my heart out. I knew this was mine. Two days later, I got to know that the award was given to the hero, because a couple of weeks later, the girl who was playing my sister and the hero were flying down to South Africa to do a Vikram Phadnis fashion show. So there comes that whole thing of positioning your artist and sending them because of integration."

Rubina Dilaik Gives Befitting Reply To Kashmera Shah On Twitter For THIS Reason

Before tying the knot with Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik was in a relationship with her Chotti Bahu co-star Avinash Sachdev. She stated, "Because this show and money thing happened together and I wasn't going through a great time in my own personal relationship. Everything just got messed up. I don't know honestly from where that strength of taking the adversities as a lesson came from. It just happened. One and a half years you are sad and gloomy and every day you look into the mirror and say, 'Oh My God, who is this?'. Every day, every morning, you don't like the person in the mirror and then you are automatically pushed to do something."

Rubina also revealed that she had to cut down herself from the entire chain of relationships from friends to siblings to parents. She used to have sleepless nights and would wake up gasping for air. She said, "Self-love was something I was missing on a huge scale. The moment you start loving yourself, trust me things around you will completely transform."

Rubina Dilaik Spotted Shopping By The Paparazzi, Is The Actress Gearing Up For Bigg Boss 15?

Talking about her career, Rubina Dilaik has acted in several shows like Chotti Bahu 2, Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Jeannie Aur Juju, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and so on.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM