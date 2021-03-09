Rubina Dilaik Reveals Real Reason Behind Her Not Greeting The Paparazzi, See Video

Rubina Dilaik recently received some flak from the netizens when the actor refused to greet the paparazzi when she was spotted by them in the airport. The Bigg Boss 14 winner was on her way to Chandigarh to shoot for her music video when the paparazzi had approached for some pictures and comments. However, even though the actor waved at them cordially, she refused to interact with them which did not go down well with some fans. Some even labelled her as being arrogant and full of attitude. However, recently Rubina revealed the real reason behind her not greeting the paparazzi.

Rubina Dilaik recently interacted with VJ Andy on his talk show. The host asked her about the entire fiasco regarding her being cold towards the paparazzi. The actor then went on to say that she did not interact with the shutterbugs as she had come to know about her aunt's demise during that time. The Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor revealed that her aunt had passed away in the month of January when she was still inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, when she had come out of the house, her grandmother had instructed her family members to not disclose the same to her as they did not want to ruin her celebratory mood after winning the show. Take a look at the video of her revealing the same.

Rubina Dilaik added that when she was travelling to Chandigarh, her family could not help but break the same as her extended family resides in Chandigarh. The Choti Bahu actor revealed that this was the actual reason behind her not greeting the paparazzi as she was in a pensive mood during the same. Her fans were immediately furious at the paparazzi after knowing the actual reason behind her action. The actor's fans also demanded the paparazzi to issue an apology to the actor as their video had created quite a stir and had led many to criticize Rubina. Well, this surely proves that people are indeed quick to judge the actions of celebrities sometimes. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina will be seen in a romantic music video with actor Paras Chhabra. The track will be crooned by Asees Kaur.

