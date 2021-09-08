Rubina Dilaik's Latest Post On Her Weight Gain Due To COVID-19 Is All About Self-Love And Body Positivity

Rubina Dilaik recently took to her social media handle to share a motivational post about the importance of self-love. The actress spoke about her weight gain while she was recovering from COVID-19. Rubina confessed in the hard-hitting post that she was deeply affected by the same but soon learnt to embrace her body just the way it is.

Talking about the same, Rubina Dilaik shared some stunning pictures of herself in a shimmery low-sleeved gown. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress paired up the look with a neat ponytail and flawless makeup. She then shared an inspiring caption about her struggle and acceptance towards her body.

Rubina Dilaik captioned the same stating, "I'm learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect, lean body doesn't define who I am. I gained 7kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but. So here is to my beautiful people a little nugget (which I am current practising)! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks... Be kind to your body." Take a look at her post.

Her husband Abhinav Shukla left a funny comment to the post and said, "Ok mam! I have put on 7kgs just eating parathas." While Rubina Dilaik's close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu commented saying, "I've put on 5 kgs eating pizza." Her fans also showered much love on the post and some of them reacted by saying that they love the actress just the way she is. The Bigg Boss 14 winner often shares some encouraging posts like this that have also led her fans to hail her as 'Boss Lady.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina Dilaik had shared the first poster of her film Ardh. The movie will mark the debut of the actress in Bollywood. It will be helmed by Palash Muchhal and also stars Hiten Tejwani, Rajpal Yadav and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. Fans were sent into a frenzy by seeing the intriguing poster. Rubina also graced the ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT along with Nikki Tamboli.