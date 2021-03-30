Rubina Dilaik Shares Pic With An Adorable Baby, Nikki Tamboli Has An Epic Question For Her And Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been spending some merry time with their family and friends on a cruise. The couple has also been sharing some beautiful pictures from their holiday. One such picture was shared by Rubina wherein she can be seen posing with an adorable baby of her friend. However, her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Nikki Tamboli was quick to quip an epic question for her.

Talking about the same, Rubina Dilaik can be seen holding the cute munchkin in her lap as she is all smiles for her camera. Nikki was quick to react to the picture asking her when can people expect her and Abhinav to become parents. Nikki's comment on Rubina's picture read as, "Awww such a cute little munchkin!!! @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 when shall we expect yours."

Fans could not help but go gaga over Nikki's question for the Bigg Boss 14 winner and they all started asking the same question to Rubina. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor replied to Nikki stating, "@nikki_tamboli this lil munchkin is @benafd and @chef_in_black_shorts ...... we expect spending some quality time with this one as of now." However, one cannot help but wait with bated breath for RubiNav to become doting parents soon for their future child. Take a look at the post shared by Rubina and Nikki's comment on the same.

Meanwhile, talking about this picture, Rubina can be seen sporting cream coloured full sleeved attire which she has paired with glares. The same post also had her husband Abhinav Shukla posing with the baby. Apart from that the actor also shared a picture with her mother Shakuntla Dilaik.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina will soon be seen alongside Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra in a music video. The song has been crooned by Asees Kaur. The actor was also seen opposite husband Abhinav in the music video 'Marjaneya'. The track was crooned by Neha Kakkar. The track has gone on to become a huge hit and has already crossed around 30 million views.

Apart from that, Rubina has also made a comeback in her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She will be reprising her role as Saumya, a transgender woman. The glimpses of her return to the show had created a frenzy amongst her fans.