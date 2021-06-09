Rubina Dilaik Shares Her Thoughts On Pride Month; Starts Initiative To Raise Funds For Transgender Community

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik recently made a comeback on her popular show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, much to the happiness of her fans. The actress who plays a transgender woman named Saumya on the show, has now once again extended her support to the community. In an interview with ETimes TV, she revealed that she has kick-started an initiative that has been raising funds for them as they have been badly hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Rubina shared, “I have started an initiative for the transgender community in the country as I have been closely associated with them for the past five years. When I got in touch with them, I realised they are going through a really hard time during the pandemic. Many of them are struggling for their livelihood. I have started this drive to raise funds for them, the details of which will also be shared on my handle. It is a personal initiative; I just want to do my bit as I have worked closely with them on Shakti..., where a lot of them were employed as actors on the show.”

The 33-year-old also recalled how it was not easy for her to play this role and that she was being apprehensive about signing the show. In addition, the actress revealed that it was her husband Abhinav Shukla who helped her say yes to the series. She said, “I remember being apprehensive when the role was first offered to me. In fact, I had taken a two-year sabbatical before signing this show to break away from the image of Radhika that I played in Chhoti Bahu. I discussed with my husband and he advised me to say yes to the show as he felt that it would be good for me. He was right about that.”

Rubina then spoke about how the role of Saumya helped her change her perspective towards this community. Furthermore, she stated that she would be happy to become their voice and wished that we didn’t require a month to celebrate LGBTQIA+ community. “I would like to be a part of the pride parade in Mumbai next year. I also hope we reach a point where we don’t need a month dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community as a Pride Month,” she said.