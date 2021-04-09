Rubina Dilaik Channels Her Inner Water-Baby In These Pictures Captured By Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik has been quite active on her social media handle ever since she was crowned winner of the show Bigg Boss 14. Rubina recently shared some beautiful pictures of herself in the pool, much to the happiness of her fans. However, she also revealed that the pictures were clicked by none other than her doting husband Abhinav Shukla.

Talking about the same, the pictures have Rubina looking breathtaking as she strikes a pose for the camera from inside the pool. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor can be seen sporting an aquamarine coloured swimsuit and one can see pink flower petals on her hair and shoulders. The other picture has the actor playing with the flower petals in the pool which made way for a lovely sight. The Choti Bahu actor captioned the same stating, "Love the way you look at me." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Rubina also gave an epic twist to her recently released song 'Galat'. The actor shared a video wherein she could be seen lip-synching to the track giving out some perfect expressions. She can be seen looking lovely in a light blue coloured floral printed jumpsuit. However, it was her caption for the video which was unmissable. The Jeannie Aur Juju actor captioned the same stating, "When You pack up early and get stuck in mad traffic. Meinu lagdaye meri zindagivich kuch #galat ho reya hai." Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile talking about the song 'Galat', it has been crooned by Asses Kaur and has already gone on to cross more than 20 million views. Rubina Dilaik stars alongside Paras Chhabra on the soulful track and they play a couple whose marriage has gone downhill due to betrayal and adultery. Earlier both Paras and Rubina had been teasing their fans with some BTS pictures from the sets of the song. Apart from that, Rubina was also seen in the song 'Marjaneya' wherein she starred alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla. The song was crooned by Neha Kakkar and received much love from their fans.

