Rubina Dilaik Shuts Down Pseudo Fans For Fat Shaming Her; Himanshi Khurana Comes Out In Support Of Her
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who battled Coronavirus a few months ago, had earlier opened up about her struggle to shed extra kilos that she gained after contracting the virus. Recently, the Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress penned a note for 'pseudo' fans, who have been sending hate mails and messages for gaining weight. She also mentioned that they threatened to leave fandoms because she is fat now and not working hard to get big projects.
Sharing
a
few
pictures,
Rubina
wrote,
"Dear
well
Wishers/
PSEUDO
FANS
,
I
am
observing
that
my
weight
gain
is
bothering
you!
You
are
relentlessly
sending
hate
mails
and
messages
,
you
don't
see
my
worth
if
I
don't
hire
a
PR
or
if
I
don't
tip
paps
for
spotting
...
you
are
threatening
to
leave
fandoms
coz
I
am
fat
now
,
I
don't
wear
good
(designer)
clothes
and
I
am
not
working
hard
to
get
BIG
projects
...."
She further wrote, "Well , I am indeed disappointed that , FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work ..... But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all.... ITS MY LIFE and it has phases , and you too are a phase of my life ! 😊🙏🏼...... PS :- I respect my fans, so don't call yourself my FAN !"
Several celebrities came out in support of the actress and commented on her post. Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana, who related to Rubina's struggles, shared a post slamming those criticising Rubina for her weight gain.
She welcomed Rubina to the group. She also added that she felt people have become sensitive post COVID, but she was wrong!
Himanshi wrote, "Never underestimate the pain of a person, because in all honesty,everyone is struggling......some people are just better at hiding it than others ....... n I'm super proud of myself. I agree with @rubinadilaik welcome to the group ... Shayad log bhool gye hai body sirf ik size ki nahi hoti ..... mujhe lga covid ke baad log Thora sensitive behave krenge."