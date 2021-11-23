Rubina Dilaik Shuts Down Pseudo Fans For Fat Shaming Her; Himanshi Khurana Comes Out In Support Of Her

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who battled Coronavirus a few months ago, had earlier opened up about her struggle to shed extra kilos that she gained after contracting the virus. Recently, the Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress penned a note for 'pseudo' fans, who have been sending hate mails and messages for gaining weight. She also mentioned that they threatened to leave fandoms because she is fat now and not working hard to get big projects.

Sharing a few pictures, Rubina wrote, "Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS , I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages , you don't see my worth if I don't hire a PR or if I don't tip paps for spotting ... you are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now , I don't wear good (designer) clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects ...."



She further wrote, "Well , I am indeed disappointed that , FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work ..... But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all.... ITS MY LIFE and it has phases , and you too are a phase of my life ! 😊🙏🏼...... PS :- I respect my fans, so don't call yourself my FAN !"

Several celebrities came out in support of the actress and commented on her post. Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana, who related to Rubina's struggles, shared a post slamming those criticising Rubina for her weight gain.

She welcomed Rubina to the group. She also added that she felt people have become sensitive post COVID, but she was wrong!

Himanshi wrote, "Never underestimate the pain of a person, because in all honesty,everyone is struggling......some people are just better at hiding it than others ....... n I'm super proud of myself. I agree with @rubinadilaik welcome to the group ... Shayad log bhool gye hai body sirf ik size ki nahi hoti ..... mujhe lga covid ke baad log Thora sensitive behave krenge."