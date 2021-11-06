Rubina Dilaik’s Sister Jyotika Gets Engaged To Her Longtime BF Rajat Sharma; See Pics

TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika Dilaik recently got engaged with her longtime boyfriend, Rajat Sharma on November 5, 2021. Rajat Sharma shared a reel video of their engagement ceremony on Instagram.

In the video, Rajat Sharma and Jyotika Dilaik can be seen exchanging rings and getting officially engaged. Rubina Dilaik's sister looked beautiful in a lilac lehenga, while Rajat Sharma looked dapper in a white embroidered kurta pyjama.

On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik looked simply stunning in a metallic saree, whereas, Abhinav Shukla was seen donning a white kurta-pyjama paired with a soft pink band jacket. Talking about the couple, Jyotika and Rajat had an intimate ceremony in their hometown, Himachal Pradesh.

Talking about the actress' sister, she is a digital creator and quite a famous personality on social media. She had also entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of her sister Rubina Dilaik. She also played the Bigg Boss furiously when she was inside the house.

Coming back to Rubina Dilaik, the diva's show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki went off-air recently. The show also starred Kamya Panjabi and Simba Nagpal in pivotal roles.