Rubina Dilaik Slams Hacker: Use Your Energy On The Crisis

Rubina Dilaik became popular with her show Choti Bahu. The actress surprised fans by doing Bigg Boss 14 and won millions of hearts with her impressive game. Post her Bigg Boss 14 victory, there is no looking back. She has re-entered the show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and viewers are loving it.

She is active on social media and keeps her fans entertainment and updated by sharing latest pictures and videos. However, recently, she revealed that that someone tried to hack her account. The actress slammed the hacker and asked him/her to use their energy on the crisis that the nation is going through.

She shared a note and captioned it as, "You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste." The note read as, "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account, and the location is Delhi! Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the Nation is going through."

It has to be recalled that recently her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla got a website disabled which shared Rubina and other actresses' numbers with the help of his friend, who is an engineer.

Abhinav had tweeted, "A website illegally sharing contacts of many prominent actresses has been disabled! All thx to my buddy engineer! Don't mess with #engineers. And yeah welcome to all the thankyous coming my way!"

Post Bigg Boss, Rubina was seen in a couple of music videos- one with Abhinav 'Marjaneya' and another one 'Galat' in which she was paired with Paras Chhabra. Both were loved by fans and were trending on YouTube.