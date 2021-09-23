Rubina Dilaik Spotted Shopping By The Paparazzi, Is The Actress Gearing Up For Bigg Boss 15?

The show Bigg Boss 15 is fast approaching on October 2, 2021, and will be shot in Nagpur. Along with Salman Khan's power-packed hosting and the jungle theme of the season, fans are also excited for the contestants who have been confirmed till now namely Pratik Sehejpal, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundra, Vishal Kotian, Tejaswi Prakash and others. Amidst this, the makers had hinted at exciting news that actresses namely Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari who had emerged winners of Bigg Boss 14, 7 and 4 respectively will grace the show as 'mentors' for the contestants. The concept looks similar to the previous season wherein Gauahar, Hina Khan and the late Sidharth Shukla had graced the show as 'Toofani Seniors.' This has further now being speculated after Rubina was spotted shopping extensively in the city.

Talking about the same, Rubina Dilaik was spotted by the paparazzi while exiting a shopping mall with bags on toe. Despite being in a hurry, the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress posed for the paparazzi. She had donned a simple black attire and had opted for a no-makeup look. However, the actress still made way for a pretty sight with her flawless skin and a million-dollar smile. Take a look at the same.

However, with Rubina Dilaik engaging in some last-minute extensive shopping, it can be assumed that she is gearing up for Bigg Boss 15. It looks like the Bigg Boss 14 winner along with Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will be staying inside the house to guide the contestants. The makers had shared a poster that hinted that the lovely divas will be 'tribe leaders' on the show. By this, fans have been assuming that the contestants will be divided into groups whose leaders will be Rubina, Gauahar and Shweta. It will be interesting to see how the game will shape up with these past winners entering the show.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, the makers have also shared some promos that have hinted that the contestants have to live devoid of any luxury inside the house. Furthermore, Salman Khan is speaking to a tree called Vishwasundari voiced by Rekha in the promos. This had also led fans to wonder about her role on the show.