Rubina Dilaik Stuns In A Saree, Shares Instagram Reel With A Twist

Rubina Dilaik recently took to her social media handle to share her stunning look in a saree. The look is presumably from her show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Not only that, but the actor also shared a lovely Instagram reel in the same, much to the happiness of her fans.

Talking about the same, Rubina shared some pictures in a pastel-coloured saree. The Bigg Boss 14 winner opted for an orange balloon sleeved blouse that she paired up with a floral-printed saree. She paired up the look with dangler earrings and a straight hairdo. The actor can be seen flaunting the look and applying some touch up in the pictures. Take a look at the pictures shared by the actor.

Not only that, but Rubina also shared a delightful Instagram reel for her fans. The reel has the Choti Bahu actor walking behind a tree sporting a saree. However, when she crosses the tree, one can see her in a different look. The actor can be seen sporting a black body-hugging attire that she has paired up with a black mask. Nevertheless, Rubina is still giving major 'Boss Lady' vibes in this chic look. The song 'Intezaar' crooned by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur can be seen playing in the background. Asees also dropped some love on the post. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, the actor had also impressed her fans by grooving to her hit song 'Galat' in a recent video shared by her. Talking about the song, the Jeannie Aur Juju actor stars alongside Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra in the same. The track has been crooned by Asees Kaur and has already crossed 45 million views on Youtube.

Apart from that, she was also seen in the music video 'Marjaneya' opposite her husband Abhinav Shukla. The track was crooned by Neha Kakkar and was much loved by the fans of the couple. Rubina Dilaik's fans have also been loving her stint on the show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki wherein she plays a transgender woman Saumya. The actor had made a comeback on the show recently and Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Cezanne Khan has been essaying the actor's love interest on the show.

