Rubina Dilaik Tests Negative For COVID-19; Reveals Why She Will Not Do Khatron Ke Khiladi

Rubina Dilaik, who became a household name with Choti Bahu, surprised fans by doing Bigg Boss 14. The actress also impressed viewers with her game and bagged the trophy. Eversince then she has been grabbing headlines. The actress is also returned to her show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. A few days ago, she tested positive for COVID-19 and was in home quarantine. Finally, Rubina has recovered and tested negative for the virus. She shared a few pictures with her family revealing the same in her recent Instagram post.

The Shakti actress wrote, "So glad to have had my family with me as I recovered from the physical and mental strain that comes with having covid. They made me feel positive and hopeful. ❤️....That's the thing about family... One is always cheerful and happy around them!"

When TOI asked her how is she feeling after testing negative, she said, "Relieved. I'm also feeling much better. My doctor says that recovery takes a little more time, it may take over a month with all the joint aches and weakness that you experience."

Rubina had quarantined with her sister Jyotika, who had also tested positive for COVID-19. When asked if being in quarantine with her made her quarantine time easier, she said that fortunately or unfortunately her sister contracted the virus as she picked her up when she came to Shimla. But since she was asymptomatic, the virus didn't bother her much. However, she said that they decided to quarantine together and it was like a blessing as she could spend quality time with her sister and it was a great morale booster to have her around. She also added that her mother was taking good care of them by giving them healthy food. She further said that staying closer to family the road to recovery was faster.

It has to be recalled that both Abhinav Shukla and her were approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Since Rubina was doing Shakti, she didn't take up KKK 11 and also if she had chosen to do it, she would have had to back out as she tested positive for COVID-19.

When asked if she would like to be a part of the stunt based reality show in future, she said, "No, I feel that's not a show for me. I can't deal with those creepy, crawly creatures."