Rubina Dilaik To Make Her Bollywood Debut; Filming To Begin From September

Actor
Rubina
Dilaik,
best
known
for
winning
the
14th
season
of
the
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss,
is
set
to
make
her
big
screen
debut
with
the
upcoming
film
Ardh.
The
project
marks
the
directorial
debut
of
music
composer-singer
Palaash
Muchhal.
Ardh
also
features
popular
TV
actor
Hiten
Tejwani
and
Hungama
2
actor
Rajpal
Yadav.
Muchhal
took
to
Instagram
and
shared
a
collage
of
the
actors
along
with
the
film
announcement.
Ardh
is
scheduled
to
start
filming
from
September.
Before
winning
Bigg
Boss
14,
Rubina
Dilaik
was
already
a
popular
face
on
Indian
television,
courtesy
shows
like
Zee
TV's
Choti
Bahu
and
Shakti-
Astitva
Ke
Ehsaas
Ki
(2016)
on
Colors
TV.