Rubina Dilaik Was Insecure About Her Relationship With Abhinav; Felt 'There Are Far Better Women For Him'

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the adorable couples of the television industry. The couple, who got married in June 2018, were facing issues in their marriage while they entered the Bigg Boss 14. Rubina had confessed the same during her stay in the Bigg Boss house and revealed that the show helped them heal and mend the differences. Now, the actress has revealed that she felt insecure about her relationship with Abhinav, even though he never made her feel so!

The Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress started feeling if she is good for him and there are far better women out there for him.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rubina said, "Insecurity aapko khud ko lekar hoti hai na ki ho sakta hai (You have internal insecurities where you feel that maybe) I am not good enough ya ho sakta hai (or maybe) that there are far better women out there for him. Mujh mein shayad yeh kami hogi, shayad yeh shortcoming hai (Maybe there is a shortcoming in me) which is why the relationship is not working."

She further added, "You know you would just find reasons to beat yourself down. You find other opportunities, people or maybe girls out there that you feel are far beautiful, far competent, far deserving to have a man like him. These insecurities spill in and reflect on how you conduct, behave and react to situations. So, those insecurities... He has never made me feel insecure."

Rubina Dilaik Reveals Her Biggest Regret On Bigg Boss 14 & It's Related To Abhinav Shukla's Unfair Elimination

Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Has A Message For Rubina's Fans; Says 'I Never Intentionally Said Anything Bad About Her'

Meanwhile, recently Rubina expressed her biggest regret for not walking out of Bigg Boss 14 house after her actor-husband Abhinav's unfair elimination. Abhinav and other friends from the industry had also reacted to her post.