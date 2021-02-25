Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Calls Jasmin Bhasin ‘A Beautiful Lady’ In Her Chat Session

Rubina Dilak who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14, recently conducted a chat session with her fans on her Twitter handle. Needless to say, the actor was flooded with several questions related to her stint on the show. Many fans also asked her about her opinion on her co-contestants on the show including Jasmin Bhasin. Rubina had a rather delightful answer for the same.

One of the netizens asked Rubina Dilaik to describe Jasmin Bhasin in one line. To this, Rubina was quick to reply stating, "She is a beautiful lady." This came as a surprise for all the fans because it was not a hidden fact that all was not well between the two during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. While Rubina and Jasmin started off being great friends inside the show during the first half, their friendship went downhill soon after that. Take a look at Rubina's tweet for Jasmin.

Jasmin Bhasin had also entered the Bigg Boss 14 house for the second time, as a supporter of beau Aly Goni. However, she once again locked horns with Rubina Dilaik during the Ticket To Finale task wherein the latter called Jasmin, 'an ugly mouth woman.' The Naagin actor had also called Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla to be cunning as well as manipulative individuals in some of her media interactions post her eviction from the show. While after his eviction, Abhinav replied saying he does not know Jasmin when he was time and again quipped about his equation with her. However, the Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor's reply about Jasmin during her chat session may hint that the two may patch up in the near future.

Also Read: Aly Goni On His Equation With Rubina Dilaik: Our Friendship Is Beautiful

Rubina Dilaik had also spoken about her equation with Jasmin Bhasin after coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actor had revealed to The Times Of India that after all the efforts that she has put in to save her friendship with Jasmin, she has realized that she needs to give the latter some time because she is still carrying the baggage and the burden of the show. Meanwhile, Rubina rang in her victory on the show by celebrating the same with her husband and her industry friends. On the other hand, Jasmin headed off to Jammu with beau Aly Goni to celebrate his birthday today.

Also Read: Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Spotted At The Airport; Paparazzi Call Them 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi