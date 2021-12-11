Rupali Ganguly Calls Gaurav Khanna ‘National Crush’ In A Sweet Birthday Wish For Her Anupamaa Co-Star

Gaurav Khanna, who is playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in the popular TV show Anupamaa, turned 40 today (December 11, 2021). The actor is celebrating his birthday with his close friends and family members. Let us tell you, the actor stole the limelight with his amazing performance and charming looks as Anuj Kapadia in the show, Anupamaa. His chemistry with Rupali Ganguly is being loved by all.

Interestingly, on the occasion of Gaurav Khanna's 40th birthday, Rupali Ganguly penned a sweet note for her Anupamaa co-star on Instagram. Rupali shared a bunch of pictures with Gaurav on the photo-blogging site and captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday National Crush 😻 Thank you for being a fantabulous Anuj to my Anupamaa! There absolutely couldn't have been anyone better ❣️ THU THU THU."

In the above pictures, Rupali is looking beautiful in a green outfit, while Gaurav is looking dapper in a black and white sweatshirt. Interestingly, Gaurav replied to her post by commenting, "@rupaliganguly thank u thank u thank u for being such a wonderful person ,Co actor and a friend...😇🤗🤗🥳🥳."

Like on-screen, the duo also shares a close bond of friendship off-screen as well. Fans fondly call them 'MaAn' i.e., AnupaMa and Anuj. Interestingly, the duo also shares their pictures together, especially on Mondays as they call it a #MaAn day. Apart from that, they also post some cool pictures with co-stars like Jaswir Kaur, Alpana Buch and so on.

Talking about Gaurav Khanna, the actor has also featured in shows like Kayaamat, Siddhant, Bhabhi, Kumkum, Meri Doli Tere Angana, Balika Vadhu, Sasural Simar Ka and so on.