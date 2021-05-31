Rupali Ganguly’s Unseen Audition Video For The Show Anupamaa Goes Viral; Watch Video

Rupali Ganguly has aced the role of Anupamaa Shah in the popular show Anupamaa. The actress is being loved by millions for her performance in the Star Plus drama. The series is one of the most-watched shows on television and has already made a special place in the audience’s heart whilst making the actress a household name.

Now, an old video of Rupali auditioning for the role of Anupamaa has gone viral on social media. In the video, the actress is seen dressed in a cotton saree and is enacting a scene that appeared in one of the initial episodes of the show.

The video was shared by one of Rupali Ganguly’s fan page with the following caption: “Anupama Audition, Completely unseen video, Very realistic audition, We Love Anupama 🤩🤩, Hope mam will see it and like it ..” Check out the video below:

Apart from Rupali, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Paras Kalnawat and Tassnim Sheikh in pivotal roles. The show produced by Rajan Shahi was at the number one position for the past several months on the TRP chart. However, it was recently dethroned by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, and it is now at the no 2 position.

Currently, Rupali along with the cast and crew of the show are shooting for the serial in Gujarat due to COVID-19 lockdown and shoot restrictions in Maharashtra. Ganguly had revealed earlier this month that her husband Ashwin and their son Rudransh dropped by on the sets of to meet her. The actress had shared some pictures with them on her social media account and wrote, “Home is where the heart is..... Since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me. The men i love most. My Baby and his Baapu.” Take a look!