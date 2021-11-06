Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's Neelanjana Ray Gets Himesh Reshammiya Teary Eyed With A Performance To His Compositiion

With a rich legacy of over 25 years, Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been successful in discovering some truly invaluable gems of the music fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan, Amanat Ali, Raja Hassan, Sanjeevani, and Bela Shende amongst many others. In the wake of the enormous success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs last year, Zee TV is back with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has managed to stay relevant to music lovers across the country - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Eager to unearth and present only the finest of singing talent on its platform, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa recently concluded its audition phase with the Top 16 contestants making their way to the Grand Premiere of the show. Each of these contestants once again floored the judges as they sang their hearts out to some of the most melodious songs composed by the judges. While each contestant put up quite a marvellous performance, it was West Bengal's young Neelanjana Ray who won their heart.

The young contestant beautifully recreated Himesh Reshammiya's composition 'Apne toh Apne Hote Hai' on the stage while a family photo montage of the judges skimped through in the background, enhancing her voice and engaging the audience. Hearing Neelanjana's melodious voice and seeing several photos of him with his father, judge Himesh Reshamiya got teary-eyed and was at a loss for words as he began missing just the mere presence of his father around him.

As shared by Himesh Reshammiya, "Whenever I see my dad's photo, I tend to get shaken up a bit because of his growing age. He is absolutely fit, and we tend to have a lot of fun as well, but he visits the doctor almost every day and gets frequent check-ups as well." Further opining about his father's overtly health-conscious behaviour, he said, "At times, I also get irritated and ask him that if he doesn't have a problem why does he imbibe so much negativity within him. But then I understand the insecurities and psychological thoughts he must also be dealing with because of his old age. But he is absolutely fine otherwise, and I hope he always has everyone's blessings."

Sharing his views on Neelanjana's performance Himesh added, "I felt the performance bound us together. Every single note that you picked or a behaviour that you depicted while singing was flawless, divine, and beautiful. You are a great singer, and your talent has completely stood out on the show."

While Neelanjana's performance will surely be the highlight performance of the post Diwali episode the other contestants will also be seen putting up some outstanding performances on some original tracks composed by the talented judges.

