Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Akanksha Juneja Says Hate Comments Disturb Her A Lot & Some Comments Scare Her

Akanksha Juneja, who plays the role of antagonist Kanak Desai in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, has been getting mixed feedback for her role. The actress told TOI that while she appreciated positive feedback, negative comments disturb her a lot and a few comments scare her. She said that the audiences need to understand that she is playing a role and in real life she is not the same.

She said, "As an actor, appreciation is something that all artists always crave for. With social media being an easy mode of communication between actors and viewers, the gap has reduced even further. However, as much as I appreciate the positive feedback, the negative comments have disturbed me a lot. Some comments have even scared me. The audience needs to understand that I'm playing a character like that just on screen; in real life, I'm just the opposite. Recently there were a few ladies with whom I was got into a heated argument as they started scolding me for being so vicious in the show."

About hate messages that she has been receiving on social media, she said, "While some have been kind enough to encourage and applaud my craft, others send me rude messages that are filled with personal and nasty comments. They say things like 'You are very rude,' 'You don't have a pretty face,' 'You should die,' and all this used to play on my mind. Even after repeatedly requesting them to stop posting such comments, they don't. The hate comments initially took a toll on me emotionally, but now I have realised that after a point I can't do much."

However, over the time, she has learnt to deal with them. She said that such comments would disturb anyone, but she has realised that this is the result of the show's good traction. She added that now she has learnt to let it go and be happy for all the positive comments she has been getting for her role and take the positive criticism with a smile.

