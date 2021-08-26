Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's Kanak Aka Akanksha Juneja On The Hate She Receives For Playing The Villian

Akanksha Juneja recently spoke about the response she has been receiving for her role of Kanak in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The actress said that she often gets hateful comments for playing the villain of the show. However, she also shared how those comments make her feel appreciated.

Akanksha told SpotboyE, "I have been playing a negative role for a very long time. So, I get mixed responses. People do send me hateful messages. Like, why are you troubling them? You are a bad person. But I take all that also as an appreciation because I feel that I am portraying the character so well that people actually believe that I am a bad person and doing bad things to people."

Juneja even confessed that such characters leave an impact in their personal lives. "Like, these days I am playing Kanak Desai, so some traits of Kanak, I actually find in myself. I didn't notice it but people around me, especially my family did notice. A few days back, I was sitting in my home with a few of my friends. They started saying that I have started behaving like ladies these days. I am a tomboy, otherwise. They, in fact, went on to say 'Kanak Desai ko Ghar par chhodkar aaya kar,'" she added.

On being quizzed about the similarities she shares with her character Kanak, the actress said that she is very different from her on-screen character. Akanksha stated that she is a very humble, sweet and down-to-earth person in real life. However, the only similarity that she has with her on-screen role is that they both are very confident and outspoken.