Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Shooting Stopped Abruptly; Chaos Among Actors

Last year, due to lockdown, several shows were shut down and artists were worried about their work. This year, the situation has worsened as many actors tested positive for COVID-19 and complete lockdown hasn't been imposed. Recently, the television association even had a meeting with CM Uddhav Thackeray and they have decided not to shoot during weekend lockdown.

However, the situation on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 sets was completely different as the shooting was halted abruptly owing to lockdown in Mumbai. As per ETimes TV report, there was complete chaos among actors as they didn't know if they were coming to work from next day!

Akanksha Juneja, who plays the role of antagonist Kanak Desai in the show, revealed that she is in utter shock and sad of what suddenly happened in the city. She said that they were shooting extra because there's lockdown over the weekend and planning to create a bank by working till Friday. She added that they were all prepared.

The actress said, "By evening when we got over, we came out and made calls to our home. We got to know there's shutdown in the city. When we discussed among ourselves, what was gonna happen. We had no idea whether we are shooting tomorrow, not shooting tomorrow or till when are we not shooting."

She further added, "It is a complete chaos because nobody has any idea. It's an uninformed lockdown. No one has any idea how long it is going to last. Production house said they will inform us as and when they get any circular about it from the authorities. We got to know some areas are going under lockdown and were discussing the same. I am in shock. We just started six months back, it's new."

Akanksha is worried as last year several shows went off-air due to lockdown. She prayed that this show doesn't see the same fate. She concluded by saying that people are loving this show.

