Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's Sneha Jain Reveals A South Casting Director Asked Her To Compromise For A Film

Sneha Jain is currently seen playing the role of Gehna in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The viewers are quite impressed with her acting skills. Well, the actress has come a long way! Did you know that she had faced rejections due to her height in her initial days!

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Sneha spoke about her struggling days and revealed that she faced casting couch during her initial days. She said that a south casting director asked her to compromise for a film.



Talking about her struggling days she said that she had no knowledge about how to give auditions and had faced a lot of rejections, mostly because of her height. She said that she didn't lose hope and was not ready to get judged on complexion, height or weight. She also revealed that she had bagged a big show in which she was to play a second lead- hero's girlfriend. However, after six days, she got to know that she was replaced by some other actress.

She also recalled an incident and revealed how she got a call from a South casting director offering her a film based on college-going students.

She was asked to send her profile and photographs, and also asked her to travel to Hyderabad to meet the director and the producer. She agreed to travel but with her mother, later, after reaching Hyderbad, the casting director put a condition that she will have to compromise, which left her shocked.

Sneha was quoted as saying, "I think it was somewhere around my graduation period. Once I got a call from a South's casting director, he offered me a film which was about college going students. He told me that there will be three couples and they all have equally important roles in the films. I sent them my profile and photographs and the next day I got a call from him saying that I will have to travel to Hyderabad to meet the director and the producer. I agreed to travel but I asked him to give me the details of the film like about the story line banner, producers and the director. I informed him that I would travel with my mother. Then he told me that there is one condition that I have to compromise with him. I was shocked."

She further added, "He told me that the day I reach Hyderabad, I will be given hotel details where I will meet the director and after I sign the contract papers, he will give me half the amount then and there for which I will be signed. He further told me that the entire day I have to spend with the director and do whatever he says and after I complete 50 percent of the film, the rest I will be paid. I was shocked and told him straight away that this is wrong and I cannot be a part of such a project. He started telling me how it is not a big deal and everyone does it. I told him I don't want to be famous and bag through all this, if I want a project I want it on my talent. He called me after a week again and told me that the deal is still on. I yelled at him and asked him to stop calling me as I don't want to be a part of such a project."