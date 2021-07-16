Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Fame Lovey Sasan Gives Birth To Baby Boy On Her Birthday Today

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Lovey Sasan and her husband Koushik Krishnamurthy have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They are already parents to their two-year-old son Royce. Lovey delivered her baby on her birthday today at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

In an interaction with TOI, the actress opened up about embracing parenthood for the second time and said, "Koushik and I feel extremely blessed. Now, I have three special men in my life - my husband and two boys. My in-laws wanted a daughter but destiny had other plans. The baby was born today, my birthday and so this gives a reason every year to have a huge celebration at home."

Lovey then revealed that she started having mild contractions last night and was admitted to a hospital. She shared that she delivered today evening and it was a normal delivery. The actress also confessed to being very nervous due to the ongoing pandemic. However, she added that the entire doctor's team and hospital have taken great care of her.



On being quizzed if Royce is excited about having a brother, Lovey said, "When the baby was delivered, through video calling we showed him the baby and told him how he has a little brother now. He looked confused and kept on looking at him with a smile. He is still very young but his eyes convey that he is happy to have a younger brother. He has peacefully stayed with my in-laws without me and is waiting for us to come home. Both Koushik and I are happy."