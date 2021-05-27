Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Prequel: Rupal Patel Denies Rumours Of Her Signing The Show

Popular TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya recently returned with another season which is doing well and is being loved by the fans. Now, the makers are coming up with a prequel to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya with the original Gopi Bahu aka Giaa Manek and Mohammad Nazim aka Ahem in the lead roles. According to media reports, the makers have also finalised Vandana Vithlani, who essayed the role of Rashi’s (Rucha Hasabnis) mother from the original cast for the show.

Moreover, it was also being reported that the makers were currently in talks with Rupal Patel, who became popular as Kokilaben. However, the actress has now denied the speculation whilst stating that she is quite unaware of this development.

Rupal shared with TOI that she isn’t taking up any shows as of now due to the COVID 19 pandemic. She then revealed that she has got her first jab of the vaccine, but will not be taking up any work until she receives the second dose of the vaccine. The actress also mentioned that she isn’t aware of any development regarding Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s prequel and said, “As I said earlier, I won't take up any project until my second dose of vaccination is done. And I am not aware of this development as of now.”

She went on to add, “By God's grace, I am getting offers, but I haven't taken up anything because after my show ends, I like to take a short break to rejuvenate my batteries. Apart from that, I am yet to take the second dose of the vaccine. I will get back to work only after that. I will be taking my dose at the end of June and hope to take up another TV project post that. I have always done strong characters and will continue to play such roles. My viewers also like me playing those kinds of roles.”