Sachin Sharma & Family Test Positive For Coronavirus; Actor Says COVID Medicines Are Sold In Black Market

Sachin Sharma, who became popular with shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and CID, has tested positive for COVID-19. His entire family- parents and two sisters too have been infected with the virus. They are currently under home quarantine. Apparently, the actor had relocated to Delhi to stay with his parents a few months ago due to the pandemic, and unfortunately, his entire family got infected a few days ago.

The actor revealed to TOI that his father was the first who got COVID-19 symptoms-cough and fever on April 11 and within 48 hours everyone else in his family, he, his mother and two sisters suffered high fever.

He revealed that initial few days were the toughest and said, "The initial 3 to 4 days were toughest, everyone had high fever. To see your loved ones ill at the same time, it is emotionally difficult. The COVID tests are taking 48 to 72 hours and in some testing labs even more. A lot of medicines prescribed are unavailable in the market. Worst they are being sold in the black market for triple the price, so one has to be careful. Managing home-made food and being optimistic, during this time is the toughest task."

He is thankful to God that his parents are fine and are recovering. He added that after fourth day, their fever was under control and were reacting to medicines better. He further added that it will take around 15 days for them to recover.

Sachin advised people, "Everyone should have a plan of action in case their family is hit by Covid-19. This includes food, medicine and doctors to consult. Certain medical devices like oximeter, oxygen cylinder are a must in every home."

He concluded by saying that his parents, who are eligible for vaccine, couldn't take it as vaccination was scheduled on April 12, a day after they got the virus. He added that once they recover, vaccine is a must.

