Sai Ketan Rao On Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Going Off-Air: Wonder What Went Wrong As It Was Doing Pretty Well

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali was one of the most loved shows on television. Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar, who played the lead jodi in the show as Raghav and Pallavi, because household names and popular jodi. However, the show went off-air suddenly, which broke not just fans' heart, but also disappointed the team.

While talking to TOI, the actor said that he was quite disheartened and heartbroken with the news of the show going off-air. Although there were a lot of rumours about the show going off-air, neither he nor the other cast and crew of MHRW expected it to be true.



It has to be recalled that the show was shifted to other time-slot. The actor said that before and even after its time shift the show was doing pretty well in terms of ratings.

He said, "Even at the 5:30 PM time slot, we were doing pretty well ratings-wise. I still don't know what went wrong that our show was pulled off air suddenly. Given the time slot, we were doing pretty well. On an average, before our time slot was changed to 5:30, our ratings were pretty good. I would actually like to thank the fans of the show that even at an early evening time slot, people would sit to watch it."

However, Sai is happy to become a known face with his Hindi TV debut in no time. He said that he loved playing Raghav Rao and its alternate ego on the show. He added that he could play so many different characters in his first Hindi fiction and is happy with his journey on the show.

He said that when he started the show he had merely two thousand followers on his social media account, but now he is having more than 20 lakh followers.

When asked about his future projects, he said that he has been getting a lot of offers for television and web shows, and is open to do bold scenes on web series if the story requires. He concluded by saying that he hasn't added any boundaries for himself and wants to explore my potential as an actor.