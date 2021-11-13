Salman Khan And Ranveer Singh Unleash Their Inner Child In The Children's Day Episode Of The Big Picture

The upcoming Children's Day special episode of the show The Big Picture will see the host Ranveer Singh and Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan come together to have some gala time with the kids. The promo that has been released by the makers sees the two superstars shake a leg with all the kids. The two are also joined by Salman's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma who will be seen in Antim: The Final Truth along with the megastar.

Talking about the promo, the children can be seen dancing to Salman Khan's songs from movies like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Dabangg. The actor can be seen chanelling his inner kid and joining these children to his heart's delight. Not only this, Salman, Ranveer Singh and Aayush Sharma can also be seen giving these kids a horse ride behind their backs. Needless to say, the promo is super endearing and will make fans with with bated breath for the episode. Take a look at the same.

Talking about The Big Picture, the latest episode also saw Salman Khan taking the help of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15 to answer some of the questions. He especially took a jibe at contestants Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundraa while asking them to help with the questions. Meanwhile, the Hum Apke Hai Kon actor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth.

The movie will see Salman Khan in a never-seen-before avatar wherein he will be playing a Sikh police officer. His character will be locking horns with Aayush Sharma's character who is essaying the role of his arch nemesis. The movie has been helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will also be marking the Bollywood debut of Mahima Makwana. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

In an earlier interview with Filmibeat, Mahima Makwana had spoken about collaborating with Salman Khan in the film. She said, "It was a dream come true. I mean we all have grown up watching his cinema and he is magnificent. You realise his power of stardom and fame when you start working with him. It's nothing less than a magnum opus but he's such a fun person to be around. I thought he'll be intimidating, I still get intimidated by him though but it was so much fun working with him and it was nothing less than a dream. The other day when we were at the trailer launch, that time it sunk in you know that it has happened for real. I've had the opportunity to start with Antim as it marks my Bollywood career."