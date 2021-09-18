Salman Khan’s Remuneration For Bigg Boss 15 Will Leave You Amazed; Find Out

Salman Khan is all set to return to the small screen with Bigg Boss season 15. The show is scheduled to go on-air from October 3, 2021, on Colors TV. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 15 will run for 14 weeks and for that, the Bollywood superstar is charging a huge remuneration for the entire season.

According to Lets OTT, Salman Khan will be paid a huge remuneration of Rs 350 crores for the 14 weeks of Bigg Boss 15. Isn't it huge? However, there is no official confirmation about the same. If it turns true, the Tiger 3 actor will be charging Rs 25 crore per week. Looks like, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to keep bhaijaan happy, as he is the soul of Bigg Boss.

Currently, Salman Khan is busy shooting in Austria with Katrina Kaif for their upcoming film, Tiger 3. The actor has already shot the promos of Bigg Boss 15 and they are currently trending on social media. The theme of Bigg Boss 15 house will be jungle and housemates will have tough times to survive in the game.

If reports are to be believed, several celebs like Tina Datta, Manav Gohil, Donal Bisht, Arjun Bijlani and others have been approached for the show. However, the makers have not confirmed the same. On the other hand, Bigg Boss OTT's grand finale will be held today, and if reports are to be believed, the top two finalists will get a direct entry in Bigg Boss 15 house.