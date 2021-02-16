Salman Khan Says He Will Host Bigg Boss 15 Only If Makers Agree To His Demand

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 will end soon. While fans are eagerly waiting for the finale, Salman Khan confirmed about the fifteenth season, which probably will premiere after eight months. The actor also had laid a condition to the makers if they want him as a host of the upcoming season.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the actor said that he has demanded the makers and will return only if they give him 15% hike in his fees.

Salman said, "last weekend on the show, "The season is about to come to an end which means Bigg Boss crew and cast will not get payment cheques starting next week, until next year. So, I am very depressed, I am very upset. I fear 2020 does not start all over again. But life goes on."

The actor also confirmed that he will start shooting for his film after Bigg Boss 14 ends. He also added that by the time he finishes shooting for the film, next season will start and he will also return only if the makers offer him 15% raise.

He said, "After the show ends, we will move on to Pathan, Tiger, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and by the time these films will end, some eight months later, it will be time for Bigg Boss to return with its next season and if that returns, your return is also guaranteed. I will also return if they offer me 15% raise."

Well, we are sure that the makers and the channel will not lose Salman Khan at any cost and will agree to any of his demand and condition as it is majorly because of him that the show is running! Do you guys agree with us? Hit the comment box to share your views.

