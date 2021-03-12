Salman Khan Wants Arshi Khan To Participate In Bigg Boss 15; Actress Shares Cute Story From BB 14 After-Party

Salman Khan Teases Arshi Khan

While recalling the funny moment from the party, Arshi Khan said that a little girl had attended the bash, and wanted Sheru from her. At that time, Salman Khan came and pulled Arshi's leg by calling her Sheru's mother. "Salman sir asked me to give her Sheru, but I refused. I told him, Sheru is my son and I can't part with him. Salman sir smiled and said, 'oh, so you have become a mother now!'" Arshi said.

Salman Wants Arshi To Come In Bigg Boss 15

During the conversation, Salman Khan advised Arshi Khan to return in the next season - Bigg Boss 15. After seeing her affection towards Sheru, Sallu told Arshi, "Keep the emotions of a mother always inside you and come back for the next season of the show with your son."

Arshi Khan’s New Flat

Arshi Khan revealed that she bought her dream home in Mumbai by risking everything. For the unversed, she was already in financial trouble until she got Bigg Boss 14. She even thanked the makers for giving her an opportunity. Currently, Arshi is busy planning her dream house's décor. "I want peace at home... white which brings in peace. So yes, I have been planning to have lighter shades as my interior," Arshi added.

Arshi Khan’s Future Projects

Arshi Khan has reportedly bagged a role in a women-oriented film. She is playing the role of a village girl ‘Champa' in the film, which focuses on women empowerment.