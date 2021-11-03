TV Celebs Share Fond Memories Of Diwali Celebration With Their Families (EXCLUSIVE PICS INSIDE)

Vahbiz Dorabjee

We have a puja in our office every year. So the festivities begin from there. The whole week is like Diwali week. We organize a huge party and karaoke nights with a nice sit-down lunch Parsi style or sometimes dinner. And with family is always special and memorable. And we do Laxmi puja and keep the door open all night.

Samaksh Sudi

I remember that how we all used to decorate our house together. New lights, new decor, new clothes. Being the youngest kid, I used to get maximum love and attention in my family. My sisters used to select my outfits for such special occasions. I remember when Hum Aapke Hai Koun was released, my sister and my mom got me the exact outfit for Diwali which Salman Khan wore in the song, 'joote do paise lo' from the movie.

Amitt K Singh

Diwali is my favourite festival since childhood. I'm the youngest in my family and most pampered. I remember my dad was not very fond of crackers and used to get only lighting crackers and not the sound ones. I used to ask for money from my mother and siblings and get sulti bomb, which was my favourite. Lighting the sutli bomb in my hand and throwing it before it explodes gave me the adrenaline rush I never knew I liked so much. Once something really crazy happened. The bomb exploded before I could throw it and I slightly burnt my hand. That day and today, I have not made any attempt to burn crackers.

Guneet Sharma

Diwali is the most awaited festival in our country. A typical Diwali equals diyas, fireworks, Lakshmi puja and great food and sweets, it meant all this and so much more when we were young. I still cherish those special moments when I use to go out for Diwali shopping with my parents. It used to be a very fascinating thing for me. And no matter how grown-up or successful you are, your childhood Diwali will always be special. All as a child we cared about were phuljhadis, anaars, chakras, and rockets. While at school or college, breaking the rules and lighting up firecrackers in the washrooms was a must! Yes, even if it meant getting caught, later on, we did it. It used to be like an adventure to us. The burning of firecrackers used to start from chhoti Diwali itself. But it only included the smaller crackers like the Bijli bomb and phoonk bomb. Lakshmi puja was an important ritual but not for us as a child. We use to be more interested in eating sweets and bursting crackers.

Geetika Mehandru

In our culture, girls get pampered whether it's any festival or occasion. Imagine me being the one and only girl in my family, I use to get a lot of pampering in terms of shagun, clothes and love. And now because of living in Mumbai I miss all of it. But now I get those pampering online like online gifts and Google Pay.