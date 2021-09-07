    For Quick Alerts
      Sambhavna Seth Defends Herself After Receiving Flak For Talking About Sidharth Shukla's Funeral In Her Vlog

      While Sidharth Shukla's family, loved ones and fans are still grieving his tragic and untimely demise on September 2, netizens have also been calling out some celebs who have been giving interviews or have spoken about the actor's funeral after attending the same. One of these celebs is actress Sambhavna Seth who received flak for sharing details about Sidharth's funeral on her Vlog. Not only this, but the actress also got into a verbal spat with the police officers who were on duty on the cremation ground.

      Now, in a series of tweets, Sambhavna Seth defended herself stating that she did not leak any pictures and videos from the funeral. The Bigg Boss 2 contestant added that Sidharth Shukla's fans deserved to know about his last rites. The actress tweeted, "We being celebs were concerned as fans too to know about @itsSSR family and friends at his funeral. Same way @sidharth_shukla fans were also glued with tv sets to know what his family and friends are going through. They have all the right to know what is happening inside."

      Sambhavna Seth further added, "Giving a general insight to his fans through media or social media is not a crime unless you are leaking inside video or pictures. Which I didn't. Those who are becoming over smart with their tweets were also scrolling their social media feeds to know what was happening there." Further lashing out at those who judged her for the same, the Razia Sultan actress said, "And those blaming me for making a vlog of it, first of all, go and watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I didn't show even a single pic or video from there. Like your daily job is blaming. Mine is vlogging the same as acting/dancing." Take a look at her tweets.

      Lastly, Sambhavna Seth added, "Because I find it better to capture my unfiltered feelings myself and post it on my youtube channel than paying paparazzi-like others to follow me at the gym, shopping malls and funerals. I am my own representer dear chaps & chicks. So chill." Sambhavna had furthermore revealed on her Vlog that she had fought with the police officers at the cremation ground as they had misbehaved with her husband.

      Story first published: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 15:42 [IST]
